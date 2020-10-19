GOSHEN — A crash outside a grocery store led Goshen police to the suspect in a shooting in Michigan Sunday.
Bryan Hamman, 34, of Cassopolis, Michigan, was arrested after police found him unconscious in a damaged pickup truck along Bashor Road near the entrance to Martin’s Super Market around 12:30 p.m.
In a probable cause affidavit, police described Hamman as the suspect in a shooting near Cassopolis earlier in the day.
A 34-year-old woman was shot during an altercation in the 19000 block of Chain Lake Street around 9:35 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The woman was injured and flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment. Chain Lake Street is southeast of Cassopolis, near Curtis Lake.
Cass County police said the suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene, and that he later surfaced in Goshen when he crashed. The release did not provide the suspect’s name.
The affidavit filed Monday says Goshen police were informed Hamman was a suspect in a shooting in Cass County, that a semi-automatic rifle had been used, and that he was last seen driving a white pickup truck with Illinois license plates towing a yellow trailer.
With the shooting investigation underway, Hamman had stopped his pickup truck in a right turn lane leading onto the Martin’s property. The driver of another vehicle pulled up behind him and stopped, waiting to make the right turn, Goshen police said in a crash report.
When Hamman's vehicle didn’t move, the other driver honked at him. The truck's driver then drove off, but left the road and struck a utility pole. The other driver and a passenger got out of their vehicle to check on Hamman, and they found him passed out in his truck, according to the report.
When an officer arrived, he identified Hamman from his driver’s license, saw the truck matched the description of the one he was last seen driving, and found a DB-15 semi-automatic rifle on the passenger seat floor. The rifle also had blood on it, the affidavit shows.
Police also found nearly a gram of methamphetamine in the truck.
After the crash response, Hamman was arrested. He’s jailed in Elkhart County on charges of possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm. On top of those charges, he’s also detained as a fugitive, part of the Michigan shooting investigation.
