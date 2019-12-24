GOSHEN — A Michigan company will take on the task of demolishing the former jail and juvenile detention center in downtown Goshen.
The Elkhart County commissioners voted to award the contract to E.T. MacKenzie Co. during their meeting Monday. They followed a recommendation made by county highway department staff.
The Grand Ledge, Michigan-based company submitted the lowest of seven bids for the project with an estimated cost of $1.39 million. The bid also included a proposed credit of $68,335 if the county pursues an alternate plan to demolish the structure and leave the foundation intact.
E.T. MacKenzie’s services include demolition, as well as construction and site development, according to the company’s website.
Plans to demolish the 142,000-square-foot former facility — set between Second and Third streets, across from the Elkhart County Courthouse — moved forward after the new juvenile detention center was built at the Elkhart County Justice Complex along C.R. 26. The facility opened and was occupied beginning Oct. 31.
The demolition project is about 14 years in the making since the original plans stalled in 2008 as a result of the recession. The commissioners are excited to start moving forward with it now.
“Let the demolition commence,” Commissioner Mike Yoder said after awarding the bid.
“Tear that baby down,” Commissioner Frank Lucchese said at the same time.
A full timeline for the project has not yet been announced. At the Dec. 16 commissioners’ meeting, county transportation manager Charlie McKenzie estimated work could be completed by the end of next October.
Six of the bids were opened and accepted by the commissioners at that meeting. The seventh came shortly after the meeting. The bid from B&B Wrecking and Excavating Inc. of Cleveland was held and opened Monday after the commissioners found it was sent on time but arrived a little late.
The bid’s estimated cost was $1.48 million. Since it wasn’t the lowest bid, the commissioners opted to stick with the recommendation to go with E.T. MacKenzie.
NEW STOP SIGN
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a highway department request to install a stop sign on Whispering Woods Drive at C.R. 14 south of Bristol.
Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was absent from the three-person board.
