MISHAWAKA — More than 500 residents from Michiana joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday at Central Park – Mishawaka Riverwalk. Participants raised $57,294.
“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, our volunteers and each and every participant who joined us this weekend,” said Abby Geha, walk manager. “While the event itself is an important way for individuals and families who are impacted by the disease to come together in a spirit of hope, fundraising doesn’t have to stop at the finish line. Donations to the 2019 walk can continue right up until the end of the year, and even small amounts can have a big impact.”
The money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports local care and support programs available to the community free of charge, including caregiver support groups, education programs and the 24/7 Helpline.
It also funds Alzheimer’s and dementia research taking place in Indiana, across the country and around the globe. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 340,000 caregivers.
