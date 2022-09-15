SOUTH BEND — Promoting plant-based eating, vegan lifestyles, compassion for animals and conservation of the environment, Michiana VegFest 2022 is fast approaching.
The annual festival will take place from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Century Center, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Admission is free, offering a chance for anyone interested to explore health food choices and support regional, vegan-friendly businesses and organizations.
Michiana VegFest includes speakers on healthy eating, animal protection and environmental sustainability; cooking demos with free samples; vendors of food, cosmetics, clothing and other goods that are produced without animal ingredients; and more.
“VegFest is a chance to spotlight the growing regional interest and actions taking place within the plant-based-eating community,” co-organizer Jeanne Blad said. “We want to share with attendees the numerous avenues for entering a vegan lifestyle, showcase its many forms and further the interests of those who’ve already embraced it.”
For the veg-curious, multiple speakers will be in attendance, offering insight into topics such as building muscle with a plant diet, water-only fasting and the connection between food and climate, among others.
Featured speakers include:
• Dr. Alan Goldhamer, author of “Escaping the Pleasure Trap” and “Can Fasting Save Your Life?”
• Glen Merzer, author of “A Convenient Truth”
• Robert Cheeke, author of “Building Vegan Muscle”
Additionally, Martin’s Super Markets is sponsoring four chef demonstrations, where guests can get an up-close look at how a variety of healthy, vegan dishes are created — without sacrificing flavor.
Featured chefs include:
• Jasmine Bradley of Vegan Bites by Jas
• Chef AJ, cooking show host, author
• Laura Crotty, culinary author
• Crystal Hallwood, Vegan Michiana demo chef
Michiana VegFest, Inc. is a 501 © 3 not-for-profit organization that is entirely run by volunteers. Donations and any proceeds from the yearly event are used to support efforts for the next VegFest.
To learn more about Michiana VegFest 2022, volunteer, register for vending or inquire about the festival, visit michianavegfest.org or email co-organizer Jeanne Blad at jeanne@michianavegfest.org.