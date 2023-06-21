THE DIRT ON GARDENING: If you enjoy pretty gardens, this is for you

ELKHART — The Michiana Master Gardeners, in cooperation with Purdue University, will be hosting their 25th Anniversary Garden Walk Saturday.

Ten gardens can be visited in the Greenleaf/East Lake area, as well as Lawndale Road and Greenleaf Boulevard.

"Along with beautiful gardens, some of the homes will feature local artists and a musician," a news release stated.

Pinewood Elementary School, 3420 E Bristol St., is the location of the Hospitality Center, where educators, garden crafts and plant sale will take place. Garden hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Hospitality Center Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $12 at the door or at www.michianamastergardeners.com, and ticket purchased in advance are $10.

