SHIPSHEWANA — After being forced to close for two weeks due to ongoing COVID-19 mitigation violations, the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana is now officially back open for business.
The emergency closure order, which came from LaGrange County Health Officer Tony Pechin, was implemented Jan. 7 after MEC leadership repeatedly failed to abide by the COVID-19 mitigation directives included in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which includes limiting crowd sizes and requiring all visitors to wear face masks and socially distance.
But according to Jeff Wible, attorney for the LaGrange County Health Department, an agreement is now in place between the MEC and the county health department that has allowed the large entertainment venue to reopen its doors to the public.
That’s great news for MEC CEO Dennis Fry, who on Tuesday confirmed that he is “planning on moving forward” with two large events scheduled to take place at the event center Friday and Saturday, a Health & Wellness Expo and a Tool Expo & Auction.
“If you remember, approximately two weeks ago we served them with a shutdown order, and they honored it. They shut down their events for that weekend, and then I think even the following weekend,” Wible said from his office Tuesday afternoon. “So, a little less than a week ago, we came to an agreement with them to lift the order, for two reasons: Number one, that they remain closed through Jan. 24, which they in fact did; and number two, to afford them an opportunity to save their administrative remedies. You’ve got about 15 days for your administrative remedies, and so when we lifted the order, we were seven or eight days into that 15-day period, which gives them seven or eight days to seek administrative remedies if they want to.”
According to USLegal.com, administrative remedy is defined as “the nonjudicial remedy provided by an agency, board, commission or any other like organization. The administrative remedy must be exhausted before a court takes jurisdiction of the case.”
In agreeing to reopen the event center, Wible said he was also operating under the assumption that the governor was planning to lessen or even completely lift his COVID-19 executive order on Jan. 24, though that would ultimately not be the case, as the governor instead decided to extend his executive order through the end of the month.
“So, right now, they are not lawfully prohibited from holding an event. The problem is, there are two big wild cards here. The first wild card is that we don’t know how the event is going to be run this weekend, but my assumption is that after they’ve been shut down once, they’re going to stick by the rules much better than they did before,” Wible said. “Number two is, we don’t know what the governor’s order is going to be come Sunday night or Monday morning. So, for instance, if the new order that comes out is different from the order that is currently in place, that might make anything we want to do moot. I just don’t know. I’ve got to wait and read the order, and we’ve got to wait and see what they do this weekend.”
Given that LaGrange County is listed as level red, or the most restrictive advisory level under the state’s color metric for COVID-19 infection rates per county, gathering sizes in the county are limited to 25 people or less — a fact Wible said MEC leadership will need to take into account when hosting their events this weekend in order to remain in compliance with the agreement.
“I suspect that will be the main issue, but I don’t know that, because they have in fact not held the event yet,” Wible added of his anticipation for how the weekend’s events will play out. “I think we have to know what the facts are, and secondly, I think we have to know what the governor’s new order will be at the end of this month.”
In the meantime, visitors to the MEC website are now being greeted with a new disclaimer, which states, “Per local and state regulations, face coverings are required to be worn at all times inside the Venue. These regulations will be enforced along with social distancing at all events at The MEC until further notice. Thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.