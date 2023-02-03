One of my favorite meetings is the Michiana Irrigated Corn & Soybean Conference, to take place March 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We bring in good speakers from all over the corn belt for a range in interesting topics each year. Many of the topics would be of interest to non-irrigators as well.
The event will be held at the Blue Gate Theatre, 175 N Van Buren Street, in Shipshewana. There is a $20 registration fee which includes lunch ($30 after Feb.27). Register online at events.anr.msu.edu/mics2023.
We have speakers lined up from several universities in the morning. Greg Tylka of Iowa State will talk about soybean cyst nematode. Marty Chilvers of Michigan State will discuss disease management. Dan Quinn and Shaun Casteel of Purdue Agronomy will share thoughts on intense management of corn and soybeans.
In the afternoon, Daran Rudnick of Nebraska will talk about the economics of water use, followed by Michael Langemeier of Purdue’s Ag Economics department on irrigated land values. Late in the afternoon, Younsuk Dong of Michigan State will speak about improving and maintaining irrigation equipment.
Attendees will be eligible to earn credits towards their professional licenses. Indiana farmers can receive PARP credit, while Indiana commercial applicators can earn CCHs in categories 1, 14 and RT. Michigan residents can earn RUP credits (2 commercial, private core, or 1a), Certified Crop Advisors can earn 1 IPM, 2 nutrient management and 2 crop management CEUs for attending.
This meeting is organized by the Extension Services of Purdue and Michigan State Universities, with sponsorship by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, the Indiana Soybean Alliance, the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan and the Michigan Soybean Committee.