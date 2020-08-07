ELKHART — All schools in Elkhart County are authorized to open for in-person or remote learning, according to an order signed Friday by Elkhart County health officials.
The announcement comes a day after numerous county school superintendents announced they had a phone conference with Elkhart County health officials earlier in the day and, upon recommendation from county Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz, online learning would be the safest course of action for all students in the county.
“Online learning will continue through September 28, 2020, unless pandemic conditions improve significantly enough to safely reopen schools. At this time, Goshen Community Schools (GCS) will start the year on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with all grades in Course V, which is online learning from home,” a post on Goshen Community School's Facebook stated.
When asked Thursday evening if the health department would be making an announcement about the in-person school delay, Mertz responded via text message, “A lot of rumors are flying. The Elkhart County Health Department has no announcement. When we do have announcements we make them through the usual channels. Thanks.” Further clarification was requested, but no response was received.
"The Elkhart County Health Department understands that the public and private K-12 schools in Elkhart County have recently made significant efforts to transition from in-person instruction to instruction via remote learning as a result of preliminary concerns identified by the Elkhart County health officer," Friday's order by Mertz stated. "The Elkhart County Health Department understands and supports all public and private K-12 schools that choose to open with remote learning instruction as they work to transition to in-person instruction."
The order also stated all school-sponsored extracurricular or co-curricular programs must cease in-person meeting, activities and events that cannot achieve and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet during the event.
"'School-sponsored extracurricular or co-curricular programs' means all programs offered by or otherwise supported by a public or private K-12 school including, but not limited to, all athletics, band, choir, performing arts, clubs, organizations, and other programs," the order continued. "During the School Year, continuation of school-sponsored extracurricular and cocurricular programs will be evaluated on a case by case basis with each school and individual program being evaluated independently. If events and circumstances arise that result in a school having concern that their program causes students to experience a greater risk, beyond the existing everyday risk, of COVID-19 infection, then the school may contact the Elkhart County Health Department to seek a formal recommendation regarding potential temporary or permanent closure of the school’s program as a result of the existing circumstances."
Several rallies were held Friday at the Elkhart County Health Department building on Oakland Avenue where around 700 people protested Thursday's announcement.
