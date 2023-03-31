WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is hosting a weeklong summer camp for upcoming high school juniors and seniors to learn about the world of conservation during Conservation Leadership School.
Students will camp overnight and explore Merry Lea’s 1,189-acre nature preserve June 5-9. Students will canoe across glacial lakes, run a community nature event, and get a taste of careers like botany, land management, environmental education and sustainable farming.
The entire camp costs $50, which includes meals and lodging for the whole week, and full scholarships are available. Interested students need to fill out an application online and have a teacher or mentor submit a short letter of recommendation by April 30 at goshen.edu/merrylea/cls.
"Throughout the week, CLS students are surrounded by Merry Lea’s forests, prairies, wetlands, teaching farm and other ecosystems," a news release stated. "This not only provides the immersive learning setting for the program, but is also the backdrop for everyday connections to the plant and animal inhabitants of these landscapes."
A main goal of this program is for young people to become better equipped to serve as leaders in environmental settings.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, Ind., halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available on the website or the Merry Lea Facebook page.
For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or 260-799-5869.