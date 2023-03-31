GOSHEN — Rachael Mercado has formally announced her candidacy for Goshen City Council, District 2, running as a Democrat.
A long-time educator, she holds a B.A. in Education from Goshen College and has taught children at all grade levels from elementary through high school in the Goshen Public Schools, Shipshewana and South Bend, a news release stated. She served as a head coach at Goshen High School, where she managed 10 assistant coaches and worked with hundreds of athletes in cross country and basketball. She also has a background as a legal assistant in the trusts and estates sector, thus adding business law to her skills portfolio.
“I am running for Goshen City Council because I feel passionate about supporting families in our community and assuring that they have the same opportunity to flourish here as I had,” Mercado said in the release. “I will use my skills as an administrator and community connector to add an emphasis on diversity, environmental responsibility, and quality of life to Goshen’s leadership.”
Born Rachael Baker and raised in Fremont, Mercado bought her first house in 2010 while a junior at Goshen College. Saving up for her home purchase involved working a variety of jobs including managing a laundromat, waitressing, working both at retail and as a guest services manager at hotels, and also as part of the maintenance/physical plant workforce at Goshen College.
“I did not come from a privileged family and I understand the importance of giving kids and adults the opportunities that will allow them to thrive,” she said.
Recently she assumed the role of President of the West Goshen Neighborhood Association, which has enabled her to work within a vibrant part of the Goshen community and bring residents together to address concerns about city parks, infrastructure, emergency services and safety.
Rachael and her husband, Leo Mercado, have four children aged 5,6,10 and 17. The two youngest children currently attend Goshen Schools.
“As a strong supporter of public education, and with her dedicated work ethic and diverse background, Rachael Mercado is a great representative of Goshen," said Chad Crabtree, Chair of the Elkhart County Democratic Party in the release. “I am excited to have Rachael Mercado as a candidate for the Goshen City Council!”