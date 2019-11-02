GOSHEN — People use their smartphones to track food, sleep and finances. Now, thanks to a local medical facility, an app to track users’ mental health is available.
The myStrength app, which was first offered to patients at Oaklawn Psychiatric Center several months ago, is being extended to all residents of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. This comes after the facility, which has campuses in Goshen, Elkhart, Mishawaka and South Bend, saw more than 350 patients sign in to the app aimed at assisting them beyond their treatment at the facility.
Kari Tarman, executive director at Oaklawn, described the app, which also is available as a web-based program at mystrength.com, as a good tool for helping users dealing with mental health issues.
“This is great for someone experiencing anxiety,” she explained, adding the free app can be used just like a food diary app to record each meal or an exercise app to log steps walked in a day. “It’s just like a Fitbit or something like that.”
Available for both Apple and Android users, the app offers self-care tools for anyone dealing with depression, stress and thoughts of suicide, as well as alcohol, nicotine and drug recovery, grief and even pregnancy, early parenting and relationship issues. Physical health is also a focus, including healthy eating and exercise tips. Users can log how they feel each day, including how much they sleep each night and how much exercise they get.
“(myStrength) is for anyone,” Tarman said. “It can be used with clients to extend outside of, and in collaboration with, their visits to Oaklawn. Staff can see what they’re experiencing when they’re not in the office.”
The app includes educational content, meditations, journal exercises and other activities to help users, from those in their teens to adults.
HELPS WITH INSIGHT
Tarman explained the information provided by users through myStrength can help Oaklawn staff identify triggers for patients.
“This gives us insight into their lives,” she said. “A lot of times we are trying to identify what the problems are in clients’ lives.”
Oaklawn clients can also take what they learn in treatment sessions at the facility and practice them using the app. If someone is being treated for anxiety, their clinician may recommend a guided breathing exercise to try the next time they feel anxious or for someone being treated for a substance use disorder, myStrength can help them better understand the stages of change and what stage they’re in, according to a news release from Oaklawn.
“myStrength can bridge the gap between what clients learn in their therapy or skills training session and what they do in their every-day environment,” Bonita Schrock, Oaklawn’s chief clinical officer said in the news release. “In that sense, it’s a treatment extender.”
A WAY TO KEEP RECORDS
The app can also help those who currently aren’t visiting Oaklawn for mental health issues determine if they could benefit from treatment. Tarman said Oaklawn staff members cannot see personal information entered by myStrength users, but it serves as a good record for patients.
Oaklawn officials first were told about the web-based service from other mental health facilities throughout the U.S. However it was a grant provided through Goshen Health that let them purchase the software for the program.
“We were looking for other ways to help engage with our clients and the community,” she said.
Since myStrength launched in late August, 381 users have logged on, Tarman said, all Oaklawn clients.
“The staff has enjoyed using it and seeing how it works for clients,” she added. “It really helps you manage your mental health, and more and more people are thinking about their mental health.”
Oaklawn clients who wish to enroll in myStrength should contact their provider for a unique code. Community members who wish to enroll can visit www.mystrength.com, click on “sign up” and use the access code: OaklawnCommunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.