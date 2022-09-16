ELKHART — Mennonite Mission Network and Mennonite Women USA will explore issues of diversity, equity and inclusion during the 2022 “Leaders Inspiring Leaders: Women of Faith Conference,” Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. The conference will be hosted at the Mennonite Church USA offices and the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary campus, 3003 Benham Ave., Elkhart.
The event is open to women of all religious beliefs.
Participants have the chance to listen to five speakers and take part in two sessions:
MW Sisterhood Master Class — The master class is designed to lead women through conversations about building bridges across racial, cultural and socio-economic divides. It encourages women who are leaders in their churches and communities to seek and build relationships with people who are different from themselves.
MW Sister Care Seminar — Sister Care seminars provide women with tools for ongoing personal healing, recognizing and celebrating God’s grace in their lives, and responding more confidently and effectively to the needs of others in their families, congregations, and communities.
“I am extremely happy for women from various (cultural) perspectives to come together as a faith community,” said Ann Jacobs, Mission Network’s training and resources specialist — urban and African American ministries and one of the event’s organizers.
Jacobs said she wants this conference to dispel feelings of “spiritual slump,” as well as physical and mental burnout. The conference aims to build women’s confidence and offer healing and space to revisit and be restored to God’s purpose and worth within themselves.
“I gather inspiration from women,” said Cyneatha Millsaps, executive director of Mennonite Women USA and one of the event’s organizers. “I am looking forward to the spirit of God that I feel when I am in the presence of women.”
THE SPEAKERS
In addition to Jacobs and Millsaps, speakers include Angie Nelson Deuitch, a certified diversity professional; CreAnne Mwale, a gospel music organist, pianist, songwriter, recording artist and director; and Vikki Pruitte-Sorrells, an educational administrator for the Maple Heights City School District in Ohio.
Dates and times:
• Sept. 29 from 3-7 p.m.
• Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Oct. 1 from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. — worship with Southside Fellowship at the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary – Sermon on the Mount chapel.
To register, go online to https://mcusa.formstack.com/forms/leaders_inspiring_leaders_women_of_faith_training_and_resourcing_network. Registration closes this coming Thursday or until when all seats are filled. Cost is $75.