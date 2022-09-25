GOSHEN — The spirited sounds of auction calls beckoned visitors to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds early Saturday morning for day two of the 55th annual Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale.
Since the event’s launch back in 1968, the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale has raised funds to support the projects and programs of Mennonite Central Committee, a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches whose mission is to respond to basic human needs and work for peace and justice both in the United States and abroad.
“Mennonite Central Committee works alongside local churches and communities in more than 50 countries, to carry out disaster relief, sustainable community development, and justice and peace-building work in the name of Christ,” the organization’s purpose statement reads. “Proceeds from the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale go to MCC’s programs in North America and around the world.”
While Day One of the two-day event kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday and included children’s activities, a haystack dinner and live music, the real crown jewel of the event — the annual quilt auction — started promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday featuring approximately 200 handmade quilts, comforters and wall hangings crafted and donated by area artisans.
“Today we’re selling quilts for Mennonite Central Committee," said Gail Shetler, co-chair of the Quilt Auction along with Jeanne Heyerly. "We’re making money so that we can buy food and supplies for people throughout the world that are in dire straits because of war, or famine, floods, etc. MCC sends supplies all over the world. So, we’re here selling the quilts that women have made throughout northern Indiana, and also Michigan and some from Ohio, and we’re selling them to make money for Mennonite Central Committee.
“We have 231 quilts and comforters this year,” she added of Saturday’s auction. “So, it’s a little down from last year, but I think last year was a COVID year, so we had something like 30 extra. But 230 is a really nice amount. And today’s turnout, I’m just amazed... The bidding so far has been great. You never know early in the morning how things are going to go, but already we’ve had a quilt sell for $2,000. So, it’s just great.”
In addition to the popular quilt sale, Saturday’s offerings included an online auction, the popular My Coins Count coin donation program and multiple vendors for attendees to enjoy. Also featured Saturday was the “Run (or Walk) for Relief,” a 5k run/walk and 2k fun walk, with proceeds going to MCC relief efforts.
The top quilt auctioned brought in $7,500, MCC reported Sunday.
And of course, one can’t talk about the annual MCC relief sale without talking about the food — lots and lots of food. Visitors to this year’s sale were treated to everything from pancakes and sausage in the morning to a baked and sweet potato bar, pulled-pork sandwiches, ice cream and kettle corn.
While it’s true such delectable treats can be a powerful draw for some, for Goshen resident and longtime attendee Dee Birkey, it’s definitely the handmade quilts that keep her coming back year after year.
“Oh, I attend this annually — I’ve been many times,” Birkey said of the relief sale. “I love to see friends from years ago, I love the quilts, the crafts... It’s just a fun day.”
Birkey, a quilter herself, said it was her mother who passed down the art to her and her three sisters.
“The interest in quilting has definitely evolved over the years, because back in the day, it was remnants, it was leftover pieces from clothing, it was used clothing that was turned into quilts,” Birkey said of the art form. “Today, it’s primarily purchased fabrics, and it’s very much more an artistic process I believe.”
Yet while the “how” of a quilt’s creation is undoubtedly important, Shetler noted that for many, it’s their unique histories — the stories they tell — that tend to really capture people’s interest and imagination.
“I was talking to some people last evening, and they had a story — they each had this story that went with their quilt,” Shetler said. “There’s this thing about quilts, and it’s their stories. There are stories that go with each one, which I think is what makes them so special for people.”
For more information on the annual MCC Relief Sale, visit www.mennonitesale.org. For more information on the MCC organization, visit www.mcc.org.