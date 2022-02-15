GOSHEN — Menno Travel, in Goshen since 1953, has announced their acquisition by Next Travel LLC, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Next Travel will keep the Menno Travel name, downtown Goshen location, and all the current staff, according to a news release.
“They share common values with Menno Travel and similarly pride themselves on remaining dedicated to each and every client by providing personal and customized travel services for leisure travel, groups and meetings, humanitarian travel and business travel,” the release said.
Menno Travel is the only full-service travel agency in Elkhart County and is one of the largest agencies in Northern Indiana, the release said.
Geof Landis, former owner of Menno, worked in the agency for forty years.
“We are thrilled to hand over Menno Travel to Next Travel,” Landis said in the release. “Now, after successfully navigating the pandemic, we can retire. We are pleased that Next Travel will take Menno Travel to the next level. I’ve known Chris Conlin, CEO of Next Travel for over 20 years through various travel trade associations. Their size and industry relationships will bring additional tools and resources that will benefit our clients.”
The acquisition of Menno Travel expands Next Travel’s reach within the Midwest.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to welcome their team and carry the torch of Menno Travel well into the future,” Charlie O’Neill, President of Next Travel, said in the release.
Conlin Travel’s newly formed corporate division, FROSCH-Conlin will also be acquiring Menno’s corporate portfolio.
