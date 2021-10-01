GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools is putting out a call for volunteers willing to participate in this year’s Real Men Read initiative.
According to Sharon Sarber, volunteer engagement specialist for GCS, Real Men Read got its start back in 2011 and encourages men from the community to volunteer their time to read to a local classroom of students over the course of several weeks beginning in the fall.
“Real Men Read provides a conduit for local men to visit a prearranged classroom four times in the fall of each school year,” Sarber said of the program. “Our hope is to impact students in grades first through fourth by introducing them to the importance of reading in all areas of life, while also revealing possible careers available to them in the future.
“Goshen Community Schools places a high value on the community volunteers that come in and read to our students,” she added. “It is so important for the kids to see, hear and get to know the people working and living beside them. This program is of great benefit to the students and the volunteers.”
Last year, volunteers were required to read using a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Sarber noted that schools are allowing readers back into the classrooms this year.
For this year’s program, Sarber said she is in need of volunteer readers for all Goshen classrooms spanning first grade through fourth grade.
“The program starts the week of Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 19,” Sarber said. “Make-up sessions for any missed dates can be scheduled through Dec. 10 if needed. Volunteers spend approximately 30 minutes per week in the classroom over the four-week period.”
Given COVID-19’s continued presence in the area, Sarber noted that all volunteers will be required to wear a face shield — provided by GCS — or a face mask with social distancing from students. A face shield allows students to see the volunteer’s facial expressions during the story, she explained of the requirement.
“They share about themselves, their career or career aspirations and life experiences,” Sarber said of the volunteers. “Then, volunteers read a provided book followed by a brief discussion with students. Teachers remain in the room throughout the entire visit.”
According to Sarber, books used during the program are donated by Crossroads United Way to the classroom libraries. Volunteers are encouraged to dress up, use props and voices for their weekly readings.
“Crossroads United Way is passionate about helping students succeed,” Bill Rieth, CEO of Crossroads United Way and a longtime Real Men Read volunteer, said of his organization’s partnership with GCS. “One element of student success is literacy. Real Men Read volunteers, through their engaging reading style, help students grow in their love of books and reading.”
For those volunteers who have already signed up for the program, a training luncheon has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. at Grace Community Church, Sarber explained.
“All materials will be distributed at that time,” she said. “If unable to attend, books may be delivered to a provided address or picked up at the Goshen Community Schools Administration Building.”
As for those who might be interested in participating in this year’s program, Sarber said those considering volunteering should contact her either via email at ssarber@goshenschools.org or via phone at (574) 533-8631, ext. 12048, and leave a message by Oct. 10.
