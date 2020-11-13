GOSHEN — Two men accused of killing a Bristol man last month are now set to stand trial next spring.
Luis Garcia, 21, of Elkhart, and Carlos Escobar-Escobedo, 19, of Aurora, Illinois, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for initial hearings in their cases.
The two are each charged with murder, accused of killing Joshua Roberts, 21, while committing or attempting to commit a robbery Oct. 20. Roberts was found dead where a vehicle had crashed in the Timberbrook Mobile Home Park along C.R. 19 in Bristol.
An autopsy found Roberts died from a gunshot wound.
Further details about the case have not been released as the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office had public documents, including the probable cause affidavit, sealed with the court’s permission.
During their hearings, Judge Michael Christofeno entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Garcia and Escobar-Escobedo, and then scheduled May 3, 2021, as the date to begin their trials.
A public defender was appointed to represent Escobar-Escobedo. Garcia already retained a private attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.