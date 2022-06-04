Every Year Memorial Day weekend becomes the gateway to summer in Lake Country, and this year it was hopping! With so many exciting events, it was difficult to find a parking spot or a seat at any bar.
The Tiki Bar at The Back Porch
Executive Chef Dane Reid introduced the new summer menu this past week, and that included reopening the popular Raw Bar. Fresh shucked oysters are now available in Lake Country.
Also opening last weekend is the floating “Tiki Bar,” and with the high winds, the place was really rocking.
The summer menu features several new items, and one is the “Sunshine by the Lake” salad. Included are raisins, grapes, almonds and roasted corn. Mixed with romaine and a French dressing, this beauty can be had with a choice of proteins. The grilled salmon is stellar.
Another new item is the grouper sandwich, but my favorite, the lobster roll is back and as good as ever. Lightly dressed and served with shredded romaine, it’s delightful.
Fine Arts Festival
Chautauqua-Wawasee held its eighth annual Fine Arts Festival last Saturday in the Oakwood Resort Park. There were 37 regional juried artists displaying their works. This family-friendly affair also provided a playground, food trucks and other activities.
Kelly Jae’s Lakeside
Last year, Kelly Graff and partner, Beth Grier, held their grand opening on the parking lot in beautiful downtown Syracuse. That quickly sold out, so they decided to repeat the tent dinner again this past weekend calling it “The Summer Kick-off Event.” This, too, quickly sold-out.
Sushi is now on the menu, and, they are opening for lunch in July. Stay tuned.
Syracuse Artisan and Farmers Market
For the 13th year, this market is open again on Saturdays in Syracuse’s Veteran’s Memorial Park at Crosson Mill. Venders offer baked goods, fresh produce, crafts, popcorn and even hot dogs. As many as 20 vendors can set up shop under tents to display their goods.
Coffee Depot
Kimie and Dave McIlwain are on the move again. Their business quickly outgrew the small shack adjacent the car wash. So, when the former juice bar location became available, they pounced and reopened May 20.
Kimie’s decorating creativity came with the move. She maintained the faux depot ambience from the old location, including the fireplace and clocks displaying each of the four U.S. time-zones.
Like at the old location, the drive-up window is essential, and on this day, the line was six vehicles deep. Equally busy was the inside coffee counter.
With the new, comfortable layout, the restaurant can easily seat over 50 — more depending on how the tables are arranged.
Coffees, lattés, mochas, other caffeine fixes and some rather funky drinks — hot or cold — are still part of the culture. Coffee beans are locally ground, and during the summer the Americano is very popular.
An Eclectic Menu
Over the years, Kimie’s baking has brought Lake Country some exceptional treats. She does many desserts and soon will be baking breads and specialty doughnuts. But what differentiates the Coffee Depot from other Lake Country breakfast/lunch venues is the combinations of fresh ingredients — creating some unusual dishes. And, on this day, they were lined-up out the door while waiting for a table to open.
Breakfast items far exceed the usual local fare with titles like boxcar, conductor. locomotive and others. But, my go-to is the Brussels sprout skillet. Topped with two perfectly poached eggs, this delightful dish comes with sautéed shaved sprouts, diced potatoes and bacon in a lemon vinaigrette. It’s superb.
There are also more conventional dishes like the house-made biscuits and gravy. In all, there are 25 breakfast items, a kid’s menu and a senior plate.
The lunch menu features more interesting items. The Hawaiian chicken salad has been a staple and son, Jason’s signature loaded baked potato soup is always available.
All these venues are luscious locations in Lake Country. We’ll be frequenting them often!