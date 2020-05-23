OSCEOLA MEMORIAL DAY PATRIOT CRUISE OF SUPPORT
OSCEOLA — The Osceola Business Association, in collaboration with the Osceola Town Council, and Town Marshal Tom Hixon, recently announced a Memorial Day Patriot Cruise of Support will be held Monday.
The in-car event will allow residents to support Memorial Day, including veterans and front-line medical providers while still following social distancing guidelines. Signs and decorated vehicles are encouraged for the event.
The cruise will travel through all Osceola neighborhoods and subdivisions, according to a news release. Residents are encouraged to move parked vehicles from streets, especially courts with cul-de-sacs so vehicles may pass by in both directions. Lineup for the cruise will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of Fern Hunsberger Park Fire Station and extend along Rogers Street toward Beech Road and pick up again on Rogers on the other side of Beech Road.
Candy cannot be thrown, and handouts will not be permitted, only salutes, according to cruise officials.
NEW PARIS MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY
The New Paris service, hosted by the New Paris Boy Scouts, will be held from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery
The annual ceremony will honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service. This year, there will be no parade through the town.
This year’s ceremony will feature a keynote address by retired Sgt. Brad Ulick, USMC. Ulick is a Beirut veteran and a survivor of the 1983 Beirut Bombing.
New Paris Boy Scouts, Troop 012 will raise and present the colors. The Goshen VFW Honor Guard will provide a rifle salute. Families of veterans who passed away last year will be honored. U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski will be presenting American flags to those families.
Social distancing will be followed.
If weather causes issues, the backup location will be Grace Bible Baptist Church in the old New Paris elementary/high school on Division Street.
GOSHEN ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONIES
As a combined project, the Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans are putting together the annual Memorial Day ceremonies again this year. The events will start with a service at the Rogers Park footbridge at 8:45 a.m. Attendees are asked to line the river area on the Rogers Park side as there is limited viewing from the Clinton Street side, organizers said. From there, another brief service will at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen at 9 a.m.
The parade has been canceled due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mandate on parades not being allowed until after June. At Oakridge Cemetery, a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., with the placement of wreaths by dignitaries and the parade marshal. The parade marshal this year will be Bud Kurtz, U.S. Army, and the guest speaker at the Oakridge Cemetery service will be Jeff Schrock, U.S. Air Force, Kuwait.
Anyone wishing to attend is welcome at any of the above ceremonies. Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing per state mandates. Face masks are also welcome to help protect everyone wishing to attend the events.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 210, MIDDLEBURY, SERVICE
There will be a small march Monday to honor all veterans, especially those who gave their all and those no longer with us, according to members of the American Legion Post 210 in Middlebury.
The event will start at the grade school on Main Street, march to the stoplight, then head east on Warren to the bridge over the Little Elkhart River. Officials will fire a volley to honor those lost at sea, then the march will head to Grace Lawn Cemetery, where organizers will fire again and then cross the street to Cpl. Mark Wilt’s grave. Wilt, a Goshen High School graduate for whom the Post 210 is named, was killed in action Nov. 5, 1918, six days before the war to end all wars ended on Nov. 11, 1918. Organizers said they will fire one round to honor Wilt.
The annual Memorial Day service at Brown Cemetery in Millersburg have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as events in Nappanee and Milford.
