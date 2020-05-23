GOSHEN — An American flag waved in the wind as Barbara Hoover, of Goshen, decorated her husband’s grave site Wednesday afternoon for Memorial Day in Violett Cemetery.
Hoover’s husband served for more than three years in the Army. Hoover is among thousands of Americans who gather each year to decorate the graves of their loved ones who served in the military.
A similar scene took place Tuesday in Oakridge Cemetery as Cindy Cooper, of Middlebury, decorated her father’s grave. Cooper’s father served as an engineer in World War II.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance of all military personnel who sacrificed their lives for the U.S.
According to information from va.gov, three years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization called the Union Veterans the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) established Decoration Day. It was a time for people all over the country to decorate with flowers the grave sites of those who had fallen, the web site states.
In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, but is still often referred to as Decoration Day, according to va.gov.
In December 2000, congress passed and President Bill Clinton signed into law “The National Moment of Remembrance Act,” P.L. 106-579, creating the White House Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance.
