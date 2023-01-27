GOSHEN — Artwork fills the lobby of the Goshen Theater for the next few weeks.
It’s all created by members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
Young artists from the Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury and Nappanee Clubhouses have been working on the projects for the past few months. They competed for recognition in the county-wide art show Thursday.
“The goal is to showcase our kids and their abilities,” said Bethany Cornell, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s art supervisor. “We wanted to show off the work in a place where people can see it.”
The theater will showcase the work for the next month. Cornell said she’s please so many members wanted to take part in the contest, which is based on the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Fine Arts Contest. Some of the winners will be forwarded as entries in that contest.
Nappanee Club member Sam Newcomer won the national contest last year. Cornell said 129 entries were submitted for the local contest.
“We had more participation than last year,” she said. “I love that we have so many talented kids in the county and can showcase their work like this.”
Susan Visser from Goshen Theater was one of the judges of the local contest. She said she was impressed by what she saw.
“I love kids’ art in general because it’s always so fresh,” she said. “There was a huge diversity of style and quality.”
Visser said young people often show creativity in unexpected ways.
“There is always a new generation of artists — a new generation of young people — which a new perspective on the world,” she added.
FIRST PLACE WINNERS
Best In Show
Tanya Bello, Elkhart Club
Pencil Art
6-9 year olds: Aria Ashby, Nappanee Club
10-12: Addelyn Thoden, Nappanee Club
13-15: Charles Redd, Nappanee Club
16-18: Kearia Reed, Middlebury Club
Mixed Media
6-9: Aria Ashby, Nappanee Club
10-12: Aubrey Burmeister, Elkhart Club
13-15: Andrew Deal, Middlebury Club
3-D Art
6-9: Zach Culp, Nappanee Club
10-12: Landon Beech, Middlebury Club
13-15: Tytus Noyes, Nappanee Club
Oil & Acrylic
6-9: Milania Sandoval, Goshen Club
10-12: Eden Copeland, Elkhart Club
13-15: Stormy Gleva, Goshen Club
16-18: Jazlyn Troyer, Goshen Club
Pastels
6-9: Willow Barkman, Nappanee Club
10-12: Leah Yutza, Middlebury Club
16-18: Kearia Reed, Middlebury Club
Ink
6-9: Kitana Johnson, Elkhart Club
10-12: Jamya Nelson, Nappanee Club
13-15: Sam Newcomer, Nappanee Club
16-18: Kearia Reed, Middlebury Club
Watercolors
6-9: Aubri Simic, Nappanee Club
10-12: Eliza Fletcher, Middlebury Club
SECOND PLACE WINNERS
Pencil Art
6-9: Yaretzi Oligun, Elkhart Club
10-12: Dash Barkes, Goshen Club
Mixed Media
6-9: Jaylee Besser, Middlebury Club
10-12: Nia Bernel, Elkhart Club
13-15: Kelsey Hamsher, Nappanee Club
3-D Art
6-9: Liam Eling, Nappanee Club
13-15: Kelsey Hamsher, Nappanee Club
Oil & Acrylic
6-9: Henley Hoogenboom, Goshen Club
10-12: Kathryn Smuts, Goshen Club
13-15: Jaeli Hart, Middlebury Club
16-18: Kearia Reed, Middlebury Club
Pastels
6-9: Andres Ochoa, Middlebury Club
10-12: Ethan Culp, Nappanee Club
Ink
6-9: Blythe Bontrager, Nappanee Club
10-12: Cheyanne Barkman, Nappanee Club
Watercolor
6-9: Braxton Troyer, Nappanee Club
10-12: Madi Overholser, Nappanee Club