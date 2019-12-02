GOSHEN — Members of two local boards are set to renew their positions in the coming year.
The Elkhart County commissioners voted to reappoint members to the Inkeepers Tax Commission and the Elkhart County Drainage Board during Monday’s meeting.
In one motion, the commissioners approved the county Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s request to reappoint Dan Shoup, Beth Ronzone, Scott Baker and Rick Jenkins to the Inkeepers Tax Commission after their terms expire at the end of the year.
In another vote, approval was given to reappoint Barry Kauffman and Lynn Loucks to the drainage board for new three-year terms.
