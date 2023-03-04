I am happy to share a guest column by Pat Walsh, a pastor in St. Michael, Pa., a regular reader of Another Way in the Daily American paper there. Pastor Walsh was responding to my end-of-the-year column titled “What Inspires You?” We hope this stirs you to appreciate or reflect on the things that inspire you to live your best life: it is the only one we have.
Guest column by Pat Walsh
“I grew up in a small town in western Pennsylvania. Friends and neighbors were friendly and helpful. They would even yell at you when you did something wrong as a child.
“My dad died when I was eleven years old. A very sad time in my life. I was the youngest of five children who my mother raised. We didn’t have a lot, but always had plenty of food and warm clothes. God provided many father figures to help in my life: neighbors, teachers, coaches, and relatives.
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but did several years later, that the life I lived and saw in others around me encouraged me to move forward and do my best. I had many ups and downs over the years, but I always knew my mother was there for me and felt God had his hand on me. I focused much of my time on sports, specifically basketball, and derived much satisfaction and joy from it. I graduated from high school with several offers to play small college basketball. At the time, I thought life was very good.
“Over the years in college and then early in my working days, I got sidetracked by the ways of the world. I lost sight of some of the things my mother had taught me. I still knew that life was good and there was a purpose for me. God gave me a wonderful, loving, and giving wife that inspired me to greater things. Jesus said, ‘I have come that you may have life and have it more abundantly.’
“Finally, after years of search, including ups and downs, I saw where true inspiration comes from. In April of 1977 at a Bible study led by Rev. Herbert Norton in Williamsburg, Virginia, I heard how God sent his son Jesus to inspire our lives to greater meaning and purpose than I ever knew. I responded to that message and received Jesus in my life.
“Well, fast forward many years, and now at age 72, I still feel strongly inspired by Life! A life lived for a greater purpose than self. Over the years I have been a husband, parent, neighbor, teacher, coach, and pastor and still find myself inspired by Life. Each day I look for ways to help hurting people, support those in need, encourage those along my path and thank God for giving me a wonderful life. Yes, Life, all of it, good and bad inspires me to look forward, to look upward to God the creator and sustainer of life and continue on.
“So, live life, be inspired by life, a life given to us by God to live for him, to bring honor and glory to God, and to share the love and grace of Jesus.”
This could be the story of many people around the world: our children, after exploring various paths and perhaps getting side-tracked as Rev. Walsh did, but eventually touched by something that was said, preached, or lived to turn to a better way of life.
It reminds me of the huge outpouring of interest and testimony, prayers and singing people have experienced recently at Ashland University in Wilmore, Kentucky over a period of weeks, not days. We had much the same thing happen on my college campus back in the early ’70s when I was there, and it was amazing. People also traveled a great distance to experience the “revival” and worship in a setting of continual testimonies.
In these days of Lent and looking forward to Easter, do take time to contemplate both the life you’ve been given, the paths you’ve traveled, and the hope you have for the future.