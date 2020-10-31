Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.