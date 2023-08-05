Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a half an inch.