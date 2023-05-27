We were standing in line at one of our favorite fast-food places.
The mother and daughter (I assume) and husband in front of us looked like an ordinary family getting an ordinary meal.
Then the tattoo on the daughter’s leg stopped me cold. She was wearing a dress. We’re used to seeing all kinds of “art” covering all kinds of limbs but this one gave me chills.
In large decorative letters, running down the back of her calf, were the words “White Supremacy.”
Who would put such an announcement permanently on their leg and proudly wear it in public? In such big, readable letters?
I was very perplexed and sad. My stomach didn’t want to consume the sandwiches we had bought. I hoped the group was just passing through our city, didn’t want to know of a woman in her 20’s bearing that message.
What did others think? How would children respond to such a message? What do you think?
I’m not going to put down those with tattoos per se, that is an individual choice like how you style or cut your hair and of course the clothes we choose to wear. A small tattoo in honor of a loved one is one thing. But it is revealing to look back to the original use for tattoos.
One website, clarkanddaggerlondon.co.uk says that in Greek and Roman times (eighth to sixth century before Christ) tattooing was associated with barbarians. It was also a way of marking enslaved people and criminals so they could be identified if they tried to escape. The Romans apparently adopted this practice from the Greeks.
Another, ironinktattoo.com, says: “Tattooed mummies from ancient China go as far back as 2100 BC. From what we know about China, tattoos were also used as a way to mark criminals and bandits and warn others not to trust them. They were primarily done on the forehead, back, and chest.”
It goes on to say, “After Captain Cook’s return from Polynesia is when the word ‘tattoo’ spread throughout Europe. He brought a Tahitian man named Ma’i back with him, and Europeans were captivated by his tattoos. The art of tattooing became widespread throughout Europe, especially among sailors.”
Sailors seemed to be the main tattooed people (and maybe circus performers) back when my husband and I were kids. One of our best friends, Charles, had a tattoo which he always tried to hide as an adult. He regretted his youthful choice.
On average you can expect to pay $50-100 for a small tattoo, $200 for a medium sized one, and from $250 – $500 for a larger tattoo. Those who have colorful tattoos covering most of their body must have much more money than I have. Why endure the pain or spend thousands of dollars decorating your torso? I can give you a list of ten worthy charities that would love your gift or donation.
Who can afford that invasion of your skin? I know, I know: I’m too old to appreciate the excitement and glee I’ve observed among some (especially women) upon getting — or sharing — a new tattoo.
But tattoos do say something about a person. I shudder to know what is behind a tattoo inscribed on a leg that says “White Supremacy.”
No race should have supremacy; indeed, we have much to heal and change. God loves us all, and I guess that includes even those with racist tattoos.
Some use this ink “art” to share their religious leanings or to spark conversations about faith. Obviously, that’s not the way I want to share my faith. And neither do I want to judge others.