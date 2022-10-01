Verna, a great storyteller and enthusiastic leader of the local Valley Girls Red Hat Society, had a handful of us gathered around her as we waited for our water exercise class to begin.
She recalled missing out on the very first meeting of the Red Hat Society, but went to the second one. “I wanted to join, but with the intention of just being there.” She certainly didn’t have in mind volunteering to help with major events and projects since her goal was just to “be” in the club.
“Then they brought up they wanted to participate in a local parade as a club, but they needed a red truck” Verna recalled, (to go with great red hats of course). Verna rolled her eyes and kind of squinted at us. “I said to myself, I’m not saying anything, I’m not saying anything,” she repeated.
But the club members kept talking and no one seemed to have a red truck in that group. So yes, Verna finally opened her mouth, kind of mumbling that she and her husband had a red truck.
And yes, she could drive it. She shrugged her shoulders. Oh well.
Then someone said they’d need a trailer to pull behind the truck. Verna sighed inwardly, and kept quiet again until she finally admitted they had a trailer that was red. So of course, Verna had to help decorate the truck and trailer.
Beautifully, she added. With plenty of red and purple hats on it, of course.
The club was all set for the parade but the next day our area woke up to snow. The parade was called off. Of course Verna had to help undecorate it. She said eventually they had the parade and they all had a great time. In spite of wanting to stay quiet, she is always up for a new adventure.
As we age into retirement, many of us would prefer a back seat and just go along for the ride. But volunteers are needed in so many places and ways. Groups at church need helpers for just about any project they undertake or assist with, such as “Backpack Programs” which provide food for children in homes where they may not get very nutritious meals on weekends or other times.
I still remember how stunned I was 20 years ago talking to a local high school class on the topic of eating together as a family. I asked a simple question, “Who does the cooking in your family?” Their responses were mostly along the lines of “it’s each one for himself or herself,” they claimed, and I believed it. Many had afterschool jobs or parents who worked late into the evening.
Some churches offer food pantries or clothes closets — a great way to not only help with a need, but to meet members of the community who might have special needs. Other volunteer opportunities: helping at Thrift shops, reading to those who can no longer see very well, volunteer receptionists at hospitals, retirement centers and nursing homes.
Scout leaders can use help — even if you no longer have children that age — in leading troops, events or helping out with activities. Which reminds me that so many civic clubs are aging out—and need new blood and younger participants.
Some nonprofit agencies and organizations also need office helpers or those who are willing to help with one or two day projects — along with long term regular volunteers. Plus, there are always older folks who need rides to church, events, or the doctor — so drivers are in much demand.
My husband is quick to step up to help repair homes that have been devastated by flooding, hurricanes, or tornadoes. But he has also volunteered as a Big Brother, and also as a buddy for children at a day camp for children on the autism spectrum.
As retirees, we often use the worn out phrase “give back” for all the opportunities we’ve been given. Ironically, giving back often succeeds in giving us more blessings than we can count. Amazing, isn’t it?