I love to hear from readers, especially when they respond with a story that follows up on something I wrote about.
Earlier this summer I told the story of how our family was begged to help finish eating a container of Orange Pineapple Ice Cream that we had enjoyed the evening before as our bedtime snack when on vacation. Daddy pushed us to eat it for breakfast so it wouldn’t go to waste (in those days we had no way to travel with a box of ice cream without it melting to liquid).
This reader (who asked that I not use her name) said that column in mid-July “brought back many memories to me.” She is an 80-something-year-old widow who had the joy of being married over 60 years. Her husband, unfortunately, passed away a few years back.
Her ice cream story runs like this: “When we were first married my father-in-law owned a tractor and thrashing machine, and went all over the neighborhood to thrash oats and wheat for the neighbors. After the thrashing was done for the season, all the neighbors would get together one evening to pay their bills (for the thrashing). My father-in-law would buy the ice cream and the rest would bring snacks, cookies, or cake to help celebrate. There was a place in Middlebury (Indiana) that made homemade ice cream called Vic’s Ice Cream and my father-in-law would buy a five-gallon tub of ice cream called ‘Orange Pineapple’ and probably also some vanilla and chocolate. I don’t remember those, but I do remember the Orange Pineapple Ice Cream. What a fun evening we had.”
This reader had a second story to tell, which I enjoyed as well.
“My birthday was [early in July] and my daughter came and brought me a box of ‘Hudsonville Orange Pineapple ice cream’ in memory of my husband. A week before, I had been to a grocery store and wanted to buy some ice cream because I was having some friends over. And yes, I bought a box of the Hudsonville Orange Pineapple in memory of my husband. It was definitely one of his favorites.”
I loved the timing of my column with her birthday celebration. Fascinating!
Now I’ll add my own little postscript to these tasty tales. Vic, the first owner of Vic’s Ice Cream was probably close to my father in age. They were also distant cousins of some kind (third or fourth, if I remember correctly).
To us children, Vic had the most amazing stock of candy varieties, sodas, bubble gum and baseball cards, and of course ice cream. I always thought the town kids were lucky because they could walk by the ice cream shop on their way back and forth from school, but sometimes upperclassmen who knew how to get over there went there during lunch break.
It was a special landmark for many of us in the small town of Middlebury. Someone said of Vic, “He knew how to make people happy.” What a job! Making people happy. Vic had an engaging smile.
I’m not sure when Vic Sr. died but he had a son who was my age. In grade school, I know we had some classes together. I recently read the sad news that Vic Jr. died last year (2022). We called him Victor. I hope someone in the family reads this and is reminded of how much joy they gave the community.
Most of us get happy just at the thought of a delicious bowl or cone of ice cream, especially on these days when the heat seems to linger as we anxiously await the coming of fall and cooler weather.
Yes, we could all do with eating less ice cream, in terms of calories and sugar, but we can use more celebrations.
And now I’m grateful to this reader for giving me a break and “writing” my column for me.