I had an aunt who died from the Spanish Flu of 1918 at the age of 21. But that fact never became real for me until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 when I started reading how, just like today’s battle with a major virus, citizens at the time wore masks, schools were closed, churches shuttered, businesses tamped down, and outdoor cemetery funerals were held, all in an effort to halt or slow down the spread.
In fact, apparently an open-air funeral for a teacher who died with the flu is how my aunt Mabel apparently caught it from others present. Mabel came down with the virus and died of pneumonia a few days later.
Of course I never knew Mabel nor my other aunt, Mary, who died as a 1-year-old child. But Mabel always had a visual presence with us through a framed, old-fashioned poem titled “The Absent One,” which included a beautiful photo of Aunt Mabel as a young woman inserted with the poem. There was also a lock of her hair and a piece of fabric and button from one of her blouses. That framed poem and memorabilia still hangs in the guest bedroom at my mother’s apartment (photo on my blog).
As a girl, with Grandma and Grandpa living in quarters attached to our farm home, I often looked at that poem, photo, and lock of hair when spending time with them. The hair in particular made her feel real. I’m sure we asked about Mabel, but I don’t recall anything Grandma or Grandpa might have told me. Our focus was on the marvelous large family that survived: Susie, Irma, Adeline, Elnora, Arlene and Truman, plus my Dad, the baby. He was only one-and-a-half when Mabel died. I can imagine Grandma’s deep grief not only in losing her first child at age 1, but then losing beautiful Mabel in her prime. The heartache must have been heavy.
That pandemic seems to have spread toward the close of World War I; recently our local paper mentioned that two Virginia army camps had high numbers of Spanish Flu cases. By Oct. 8, 1918, our paper noted that half of the students and faculty at the State Normal School (a women’s teacher training school which is now James Madison University) had the flu. Thus the college was closed along with city schools. The article stated that people speculated students heading to school in September by train may have come in contact with infected troops. I found it interesting that more than 600 miles away in northern Indiana, my aunt died Oct. 11 during this same rampant time of spread.
College students in Virginia then returned to school again on Nov. 6, only to be hit by a second wave of cases by Thanksgiving, which extended into February 1919. The article also states that the economic pressure to reopen businesses was very much in play, just like today. They had to do social distancing, masks and had much the same kickback. But the cities that stuck with the safety measures during the Spanish Flu, especially in the second wave, had better outcomes with fewer illnesses and deaths. It’s an interesting article and should serve as a grim reminder of the things we keep hearing, to “watch out for a second wave” in the event that cases and deaths go on an uptick again (Daily News Record, May 22, 2020, by Jessica Wetzler).
I’ve visited my aunt’s grave at the Miller Cemetery near LaGrange, Indiana, where my grandpa and grandma are also buried. They lived very long lives and I feel especially blessed to have spent the first 10 years of my life with both of them next door. I am indebted to my second cousin, Melissa Mann, whose grandmother was my Aunt Adeline, for details from Mabel’s obituary she retrieved online (which I will include on my blog). The obituary says her last words were of hope, love, and everlasting joy “beyond the river.” My cousin, Dennis, notes his mother, Arlene, was 4 when Mabel died, and remembers hearing that Mabel had probably taken care of her a lot when Grandma was busy with my toddler dad. Dennis also remembers his mother, Arlene, had an amaryllis plant that had been Mabel’s.
What will our children and grandchildren remember of this pandemic? What stories will they tell? I will wear a mask in memory of Mabel and will continue to do so as long as necessary, both to protect myself and others.
