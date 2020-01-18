Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will change to a mix of rain and snow showers as the wind picks up this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.