The little tyke (somewhere between 15-18 months) was wiggling like most kids do at that age if they’re held captive in a parent’s arm.
His mother was trying desperately to contain his energy. The occasion was the little fellow’s baptism in a large church that practices infant baptism (along with baptism at any age—but starting with babies). While many parents choose an early baptism for the very reason of wanting to avoid a wiggling, or worse — crying — child, these parents, for whatever reason, had brought their son for the sacrament of baptism when he was a bit older. Fidgety older.
In this particular service, other young children of the church were invited forward to be able to see the baptism easier, and were even encouraged to come up to the glass bowl of water and touch the water. The pastor said they could put some water on their heads if they wished, in order to remember and learn about the sacrament of baptism — especially since they likely had personally experienced it also at an early age. Before they could remember much!
The sacrament of baptism, if you don’t know or recall, is based on Jesus’ own baptism in the Jordan River (between current day Lebanon and Syria). This church and many others practice baptism at an early age, declaring children to be beloved children of God. In baptism, God claims us as treasured children and members of Christ’s body, the church. The church in turn promises to help raise the children of the church by giving of their time teaching, playing with, and mentoring children as they grow.
That’s the background, but what happened on this recent Sunday morning was too good not to share (I watched it on a video recording). The little tyke continued his squirming, even trying to push on his Daddy, who helped hold and keep him confined as the pastor finished the longish statements the church’s guidebook uses for this ceremony. Finally, the pastor got down to the ritual of putting some of the water on the child’s head three times, using the words “In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”
Then, Little Tyke reached out and put his own hand in the water and touched the top of his hair, which I had never seen happen before. The congregation erupted in spontaneous applause and probably a bit of laughter and smiles. I don’t know that congregations typically clap after a baptism, but maybe some do. At any rate, it touched my heart and made me remember our daughters’ own baptisms.
I grew up in the Mennonite church, which typically does not practice infant baptism. Early Mennonites were known as “Anabaptists” (not “anti” baptism, but practicing “re-baptism” in the 1500’s.) The “state church” in that era had a rule of infant baptism for all. Those adults who held out in favor of adult baptism were harshly punished, sometimes including gruesome deaths as martyrs.
So my father, as a Mennonite deacon, couldn’t bring himself to support infant baptism of any kind. I never pushed him to drive 600 miles for the ceremony at our Presbyterian congregation. But when our third daughter arrived, Mom decided to take the train to Virginia so she could finally see one of her granddaughters baptized as a baby.
My own thoughts on the matter have widened to include baptism at any age, knowing that babies grow up to be teenagers and young adults. At that point they are better suited to make their own personal decision to follow Jesus and join or not join the church, and take a “confirmation or catechism class” that is offered to all.
The whole experience of watching that child with his parents and the other children around the pastor made me think of the Bible passage where Jesus himself said, “Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them; for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 19:14).