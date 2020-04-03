It was a hard, tough week for us. You will likely recall your own circumstances of whatever week, day or time when the corona virus began really changing your life, your outlook, your state of mind. For sure, the virus was out there much earlier, on the news, in other countries, and then — bam. Things started really closing down, and we were told to stay home.
On top of that, four people we knew well died all in that same week: not from Covid-19, but they were taken from us just the same.
It started on Sunday, March 8, with a startling announcement after worship at church. One of our longtime members, a coach who began the football program at the local now large university, passed away in his sleep.
We collectively drew in our breath: that sucking-in sound that signals surprise, dismay, sadness. Challace was not quite 78. His memorial service later that week was massive for our moderately sized church, and the hugs we gave and received from his family were likely the last hugs we will have for a long time (from someone other than a mate).
On Monday, I learned that a sweet member of my water exercise class at our wellness center had also died on Sunday. Ruth was in her 90s. Her husband participated in the same class and, on Monday, he came to class anyway. I imagine he desperately needed to do something normal, to get out of their apartment. They had been married for more than 72 years. Later I figured out I had worked closely with their son for about five years.
On Tuesday, I learned the housekeeper at my former office, Doris, had died. In her early 90s, we knew she had cancer, so it wasn’t a surprise. I had written about her in this column, about her long career working into her 90s. In fact, she did light cleaning at the local credit union until cancer made that impossible. I mostly rejoiced that Doris’ suffering was over, and went to the family viewing on Thursday night.
On Friday, a dear cousin, Joyce, also went to her heavenly reward. She had “coded” (rescue slang for a cardiac arrest event although not a heart attack) the Friday night before in the yard at her home. Her daughter, a trained safety staff person at work, tried to revive her mother, performing CPR until the rescue squad got there. Joyce was put on a ventilator and chilled into a hypothermic state to save her organs. Her family spent the week faithfully by her side, praying for a miracle to overcome what had surely caused brain damage. Reluctantly they said their goodbyes and, after much medical consultation, removed the ventilator. She died peacefully on March 13 at the age of 72. That’s young in my book.
That Friday the 13th in March, was the day many of us had our lives affected personally with restrictions on no gatherings of more than 10 people, keeping away from even our loved ones, locked out of nursing homes, closing of schools, daycares, restaurants, recreation and gyms. Not a good Friday for anyone, but particularly devastating for all those who had already suffered the loss of a loved one. Bad luck superstitions aside, it was not a Good Friday.
This coming week, of course, in Christian circles, is Holy Week. Jesus had a disaster of a week some 2000 years ago. I’m sure the disciples found that particular week a whirlwind of emotions as well: to go from the triumph of Palm Sunday to their world falling apart. The closeness of Thursday night’s last Passover meal with Jesus and, later that night, Peter and Judas’ wretched betrayal of Jesus. Then came the cross of “good” Friday. I guess we call it good because of Jesus’ willing sacrifice of himself — even though he knew how incredibly painful and ugly and gut wrenching it would be. His gift made it possible for the rest of us to grab onto the rays of hope which his birth, life, death and resurrection give us. We can clutch his hand even amid the prolonged disruption and fear this virus has caused. And, praise be, the tomb was not the end for Jesus: his resurrection gave us the promise of the same raising to eternal life.
Look for those rays of hope and snag them for yourself: the love of family, friends and colleagues which stretch beyond the borders of sidewalks and windows and closed doors. And don’t stop praying for those suffering grief, panic, pain, loneliness and fear. We owe abundant thanks to those who provide their care.
Send stories of comments to me at anotherwaymedia@yahoo.com or Another Way Media, P.O. Box 363, Singers Glen, VA 22834.
