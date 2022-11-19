Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 knots becoming west this afternoon. West 25 to 30 knots this evening. Gusts to 35 knot gales this afternoon and to 35 to 40 knot gales tonight. Waves 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&