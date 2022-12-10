Did you ever receive a letter from a special person after she or he died? I’m not crazy but I’m feeling like I received a letter from heaven.
It was a letter I never read, sent to me from a friend in Florida who received it from my mother in 2019. Mom died October 2021.
I’m going to share parts here because I must. First about the friend. He went to the same church as our family in North Florida for a number of years. Merle Headings was a pilot — mostly crop dusting but also used his skills to fly missionaries to remote destinations in Central America. He’s also written stories from his Amish childhood which I shared here in the past, including his first boyhood trip to Florida. Later as a father himself he and his family enjoyed exploring parts of the U.S. He and his wife Verna still live in North Florida.
I got to fly with Merle when he took our youth Bible quiz team from Florida to Asheville NC in a small 6-seater plane in 1970 for a competition. It was the summer after I graduated from high school. He planned for us to leave from a very small-town local airport with a short runway and tall trees. We were all onboard as Merle taxied down that runway three times before saying, “I’m afraid our load is too heavy to lift off from this airport. I’m going to have to fly the plane over to Marianna, where their runway is longer; my wife will drive you to Marianna in our minivan.”
Long story short, we made it to Asheville just fine, but if it wasn’t for Merle’s skills and intuition to not take unwise risks, we could have crashed and likely died.
At any rate, Merle sent me a letter he received from my Mom back in 2019. Here is the first part with some explanations I added in brackets because Mom’s letters tended to jump around.
“I wanted to tell you I enjoyed the articles Melodie put in her column [about the Headings family escapades]. I write many letters [because] I have no cell phone. No Facebook. No email.
“I actually never have thought I was very good [as a person]. My mother never encouraged or praised me. It might make me proud, was the old Mennonite way [of thinking].
“Now, I know I am a good actor, also a good reader. And my most recent accomplishment is I felt called of God at age 92 to be a ‘Prison Missionary.’ I grade lessons for Gospel Echoes [an organization which shares ministry in prison and offers free Home Bible Studies for inmates to complete]. I try to help the prisoners with their questions about life and the Bible. They can earn Bibles and certificates [by completing lessons]. Actually, I get to know my Bible better myself. We have no idea how the other half lives. … They come from many different areas in the U.S. So it is very interesting work. Some are from Elkhart County, LaGrange, St. Joe. Most of them are drug addicts or alcoholic.
“I just got a note of appreciation last week from the Gospel Echoes organization. I dare not write to the prisoners themselves, but they get discouraged and lonely. We dare not let them know our names or ages. But they are so grateful for what we do and often write notes and share their testimonies about what God does for them. I keep a list of Bible verses that I think may help them. …”
I’m sure many of you can imagine or understand how this letter made me feel: like I was hearing from Mom again. And of course it made me cry. Mom graded lessons until weeks before she died at 97.
May you have similar moments of connection with your family and friends whether by prayer, memory, or long ago letters or greeting cards that suddenly land in your lap.
Thank you, Mom, for writing this letter. Thank you, Merle, for sending it to me.