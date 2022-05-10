ELKHART — American rocker Melissa Etheridge’s “One Way Out” Tour is coming to The Lerner Theatre on Aug. 8
Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 13. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10 a.m. May 12. Become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including Melissa Etheridge at www.friendsofthelerner.org/donate.
Etheridge's 1988 critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992.
As a performer and songwriter for over 30 years, teamed up with producer John Shanks in June 2020 to release her 15th studio album. “The Medicine Show” deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing, according to a press release from The Lerner. In June of 2020, Etheridge launched her own live streaming subscription and single-ticket concert platform, Etheridge TV.
In September 2021, Etheridge released her 16th studio album called “One Way Out.” The nine-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut.
Etheridge will perform at the Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., Elkhart at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets range from $39-$124, plus applicable fees.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lerner Theatre at 574-293-4469 or visit https://thelerner.com/event/melissa-etheridge-one-way-out-tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.