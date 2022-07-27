ELKHART — Henok Mekonin, MA, of Nazreth, Oromiya region, Ethiopia, recently joined Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary’s staff as full-time global leadership collaborative specialist, with funding for half of his position coming from Mennonite Mission Network.
A 2021 AMBS graduate, Mekonin has been serving AMBS since the launch of the seminary’s MA: Theology and Global Anabaptism program in 2019, according to a news release.
Through a partnership between AMBS and Meserete Kristos Seminary in Debre Zeit/Bishoftu, Ethiopia, MKS graduates can take a customized version of the MATGA program in Ethiopia — with a special emphasis on peace studies.
Mekonin has played a key role in assisting AMBS administrators and faculty with intercultural consulting for and communication with the Ethiopian cohorts in the program, the release notes.
In his new role, he will continue to provide specialized expertise for the MATGA Ethiopia partnership with MKS while also supporting the planning, implementation and evaluation of AMBS’s GLC initiatives more broadly. He will also work with Mennonite Mission Network’s Training and Resources Team with a focus on mission education.
Before coming to AMBS, Mekonin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and Christian Ministry from MKS. At AMBS, he completed a Master of Arts: Theology and Peace Studies, receiving an award for excellence in global anabaptist education outreach upon his graduation.
“Henok’s engagement has been vital to our success with the MATGA Ethiopia partnership,” said Beverly Lapp, EdD, vice president and academic dean. “His academic background, intercultural skills and organizational acumen help professors and students experience a vibrant learning community. I am thrilled that his gifts will continue to impact this program and also be applied to our broader GLC initiatives, and we are grateful for how Mennonite Mission Network’s investment in mission education makes this role possible.”
