GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer announced Thursday that it will open a new 159,000-square-foot supercenter at 2500 Cassopolis St. in Elkhart May 11, making it the 11th Meijer store in Northern Indiana.
“The supercenter will feature all the products Meijer customers have come to expect, including grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area,” a news release stated.
Other departments will include a garden center, pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports, and apparel. Additionally, a Meijer Express gas station will open Thursday, adjacent to the new supercenter.
“We know that value and convenience are key for our customers, and the new store will provide both for Elkhart residents,” said Maureen Mitchell, Vice President of the Indiana-Kentucky Region for Meijer in the release. “Meijer is committed to investing in Northern Indiana, and we look forward to providing a more convenient option close to home for grocery and other everyday needs here in Elkhart.”
There are still select job openings for the new Elkhart Meijer. The hourly positions are part- and full-time across a wide array of skill sets, but ideal candidates will possess a desire to develop as part of the Meijer team and provide exceptional customer service. Interested candidates can begin the hiring process online at jobs.meijer.com/stores, and searching “Elkhart” as the location. Position details are outlined within the job postings.
The new Elkhart store will be the retailer’s 42nd store in the state, in addition to its manufacturing facility in Middlebury. Additionally, the retailer employs more than 10,000 team members statewide.