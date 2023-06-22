ELKHART — Memorial MedFlight recently relocated its base of operations to Elkhart Municipal Airport.
This new location will allow Memorial MedFlight and its team of highly trained critical care transport specialists to better serve our Beacon Health hospitals in Indiana and Michigan and regional emergency medical service providers — ambulance personnel, paramedics and other first responders — from a more central hub.
Memorial MedFlight is ready to respond to the scene of an accident or emergency situation or to transfer a critically ill or injured patient between hospitals. Last year, Memorial MedFlight responded to more than 940 calls.
“For more than 20 years, South Bend International Airport and Atlantic Aviation helped us develop our Air Medical Transport services, and we want to thank them for being such great partners,” said Rodney Logan, Memorial MedFlight and Ground Transport director in a news release. “Memorial MedFlight remains committed to the patients, healthcare professionals and people of the communities we serve.”
