GOSHEN — A special contest at this year’s Elkhart County 4-H Fair was Year of the Broccoli on July 24. It was sponsored by Sweet Corn Charlie Produce LLC and was part of the Open Class contest by the Home & Family Arts Department.
Winning this year’s contest for hot broccoli was Karen Meade of Goshen with her Creamy Broccoli & Bacon recipe. She also won the cold division with her Apple Broccoli Salad.
CREAMY BROCCOLI & BACON
Karen Meade, Goshen
4 oz. bacon, roughly chopped
1 onion, diced
1-1/2 c. heavy cream
1-1/2 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 T. water
1 lb. broccoli florets, stem removed
2 T. butter
1/2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
1/3 c. shredded parmesan
4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat broiler on medium. Fry bacon until crispy. Remove from pan and drain on paper towel. Remove all but 2 T. bacon grease and add 2 T. butter. Sauté onions; cook until transparent. Add broccoli and season with salt and pepper. Cook about 3 minutes or until vibrant in color. Add garlic and stir about 30 seconds. Reduce heat to low and simmer. Pour in the cream. Simmer about 3-4 minutes. Add slurry if not thick enough. Add bacon and give a good mix to combine. Pour in casserole dish. Top with cheeses. Broil until cheese is bubbling and golden and broccoli is done to your likeness.
ROASTED BROCCOLI AND CHEDDAR EMPANADAS
Trevor Wendzonka, Goshen
Dough
1 c. all-purpose flour
6 oz. unsalted butter
1 egg lightly beaten, plus one for egg wash
3-5 Tbsp. cold water
Pinch of sea salt
Filling
1 medium head of broccoli
2 Tbsp. sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
1/2 c. extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
Thyme, ancho chili and espresso salt to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive oil
Dipping Oil
4 Tbsp. lemon and herb flavored olive oil
8 grinds of white pepper (roughly 1/4 tsp.)
4 grinds of sea salt (roughly 1/8 tsp.)
Sprinkle of medium hot pepper flakes
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut broccoli florets from the stem, then cut each floret into halves or quarters to get dime-sized pieces. Place broccoli on a sheet pan covered with parchment paper. Sprinkle broccoli with herbs and spices, then drizzle olive oil and toss to coat evenly. Roast about 14 minutes. Prepare garlic and sun-dried tomatoes. Remove pan from the oven and sprinkle the garlic and tomatoes on top of the broccoli. Return to oven for three minutes. Remove pan from oven and allow to cool.
Make the dough by putting the flour and salt into a mixing bowl. Cut cold butter into small cubes and knife the butter into the flour mixture until the consistency is coarse crumbs. Add one lightly beaten egg and begin to work the dough by hand. Slowly add cold water, one tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together. Work the dough by kneading for two minutes. Cover and let rest in the refrigerator for 30-60 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Remove dough from refrigerator and cut into four pieces. On a floured board, roll to 1/8 inch thick and cut into rounds using a 6-inch bowl as a guide. Place a heaping tablespoon of both the broccoli mixture and cheddar cheese onto one half of each dough round, leaving enough of an edge to fold and seal. Salt and pepper to taste. Lightly wet the edge of the filling half of the dough round, then fold over the other half. Pinch the edge with fork tines to seal. Brush each empanada with egg wash. Sprinkle on a little remaining cheese for presentation. Bake the empanadas for approximately 20 minutes, turning the tray once halfway through baking. Remove from oven when lightly golden brown. Serve with dipping oil.
APPLE BROCCOLI SALAD
Karen Meade, Goshen
4 c. broccoli, cut up
1/4 c. red onion, diced
1/2 c. raisins
1/2 c. sunflower seeds
3 apples, diced (right before you add to salad)
Dressing
1/4 c. apple cider vinegar
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil
1-2 Tbsp. maple syrup
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Mix ingredients for dressing; whisk until combined.
In bowl add all ingredients except apples and dressing. Mix to combine.
Add the apples and dressing and toss. Chill until ready to serve.