MIDDLEBURY — A school bus driver’s employment has been terminated by Middlebury Community Schools due to an alleged series of incidents he was connected to in relation to female students.
A press release posted on Middlebury Schools’ website explained point-by-point instances of what they say was inappropriate behavior be the driver. They include:
On May 17, 2022, the driver in question offered a female middle school student a book as a gift. The bus driver then instructed the student to call him on his private cell phone number after reading the book, according to a statement on the MCS website.
The female student reported to school employees that she felt uncomfortable by the bus driver’s gift giving and sharing of his phone number. Subsequently, administrators verbally warned the bus driver.
Five months later, the parents of two female, fourth-grade students filed a formal complaint about the driver to MCS.
“They stated that he appeared, unannounced, on a Friday evening, Dec. 16, 2022, at one girl’s home to present gifts to the two female students, whom he referred to as his ‘special helpers,’” according to the MCS statement. “At that time, the bus driver offered to drive one of the girls to her home in his private vehicle, a practice prohibited by school policy. Middlebury Community Schools reprimanded the bus driver in writing and directed him to avoid any inappropriate interactions with students in the future.”
Later, on March 10 of this year, the driver was observed by another school employee with a female second-grader sitting on his lap while waiting to release the riders to enter the school building. School bus video confirmed that the student sat on the bus driver’s lap for nearly 10 minutes, while he intermittently stroked her hair, laid her head on his chest, either smelled or kissed her head and rested his chin on her head.
“The bus driver’s conduct was unacceptable and violated the written directive given to him just three months earlier,” according to the statement.
The statement also emphasized that MCS’s decision to terminate the driver’s employment had nothing to do with his religious beliefs or his leadership role in a local church, but rather his repeated failure to interact appropriately with young, female students.
“Traditionally, Middlebury Community Schools refrains from publicly commenting on the specifics of staff disciplinary matters,” the statement added. “However, the emerging social media campaign spreading misinformation concerning a terminated school bus driver has forced Middlebury Community Schools to provide this statement, containing facts to dispel what can only be described as intentionally misleading rumors.”
To read the statement in its entirety, visit www.mcsin-k12.org/article/1044933.