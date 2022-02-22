MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Schools, following an emergency meeting of the MCS Board, has unanimously approved changes to the schools' COVID-19 policy.
· MCS will no longer contact trace or quarantine close contacts from individual positive COVID-19 cases regardless of where exposure occurs
· Masks are not required in any setting within the schools (except on school buses as required by Federal mandate)
· Students/staff who test positive for COVID-19 will isolate for 5 days, returning on day 6 with masking encouraged (not required) through day 10
· Students/staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 should diligently monitor for symptoms and stay home if they become symptomatic until symptoms are improving and fever free for 24 hours
The measures take effect Wednesday, according to a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.