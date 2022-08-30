SOUTH BEND — During the Hats off to the Houses campaign, McDonald’s customers generated $18,292 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.
The campaign offered McDonald’s customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat with a red and yellow stripe and a tag that shows support for RMHC. The hats cost $10 each and proceeds went directly to local RMHC Chapters. Hats are still available for purchase at some South Bend-area locations.
“We couldn’t be prouder of this donation,” said Karen Okayama, a McDonald’s owner/operator with restaurants in South Bend and Michiana. “It was inspiring to see so many of our customers chose to give back. We know that this donation will continue to support families who are going through such trying times.”
Across Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan, sales of these one-of-a-kind bucket hats benefited RMHC Chapters in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend. RMHC programs help families with children who are ill or injured, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need. Ronald McDonald House programs provide private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, home-cooked meals and transportation. The average number of nights a family stays at a House is 18 to 25.
McDonald’s customers can continue to support RMHC Chapters with Round-Up for RMHC. When a customer places an order on the kiosk or with a crew member at the counter or drive-thru, they have the option to round up to the nearest dollar. McDonald’s raises tens of millions of dollars every year for RMHC Chapters around the country through these small change customer donations.