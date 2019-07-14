BENTON — A 19-year-old Purdue University student won the title of Miss Elkhart County 4-H Fair Sunday afternoon out of a field of 39. The competition took place in the auditorium at Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School.
McCoy was Miss Schwartz Electric.
The 19-year-old Etna Green resident is a graduate of NorthWood High School. At Purdue, she is studying agriculture communication and entrepreneurship.
While she was in 4-H, she was involved in Beef Club and 4-H Dairy Feeder Calf Club.
She is the daughter of Josh and Lana McCoy.
The first runner up was Grace Caffee.
Second runner up was Morgan Alexander.
Third runner up was Melody Goddard.
And fourth runner up was Kara Pounds.
