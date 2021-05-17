GOSHEN — Doug McAvoy, an accomplished newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of The Goshen News, effective immediately.
McAvoy replaces Tricia Johnston, who was recently named West Virginia publisher of three newspapers for CNHI, the parent company of The Goshen News.
It will be a return to Elkhart County for McAvoy. He served as director of audience and digital media for The Elkhart Truth for 6 ½ years, from 2007 to 2014.
“Rarely does a publisher have the opportunity to lead a hometown publication that is near and dear to their heart,” said McAvoy. “Having deep roots in Elkhart County, I am thrilled to return home where lasting relationships and Michiana partnerships remain.”
McAvoy has an extensive newspaper management background, including general manager, publisher and director of digital media, marketing and circulation with various media companies. Most recently he served as regional director of audience development for Adams Publishing Group in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
“Goshen has a wide range of residents that make up this community and celebrate life together,” he said. “I look forward to getting involved in community planning and events, and engaging with residents and community leaders to help keep Goshen a city where people come to work, live and play.”
McAvoy said he’s pleased to join an experienced staff at The Goshen News, and together, they will continue audience growth with trustworthy local news content online and in print, and marketing solutions for the paper’s advertisers and other community partners.
He said the paper will expand its focus on digital content and audience engagement through newsletters, contests and niche publications. “Online readers will have the ability to experience local news and Goshen life 24/7 from anywhere in the world,” he added.
McAvoy’s wife Nancy is a native of the Elkhart County town of Wakarusa. They have three married daughters and seven grandchildren. The couple has purchased a home in Goshen.
“We are beyond excited to meet our neighbors, explore downtown businesses and restaurants, ride the trails and experience everything The Maple City has to offer,” he said.
