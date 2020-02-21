GOSHEN — In the near future, a new Elkhart County courthouse could sit somewhere in Dunlap along the U.S. 33 corridor. The courthouse, expected to cost $80 million to $86 million, will consolidate all seven county courts in a secure facility and have parking for about 300 vehicles.
Where that new court complex will be is between two possible sites in Dunlap, Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder said Tuesday. The location is not favored by the mayors of Goshen and Elkhart, where the two current court buildings are located.
A study on the consolidation done by PMSI of Noblesville was released Friday by county officials. The report reads a space analysis done by the PMSI team provides the justification for a 170,000-square-foot facility that includes future space to add four additional judiciary officers and their support services. It also suggests that 200 employees will be needed.
Goshen is the county seat of Elkhart County. It’s home to the historic courthouse that sits in the middle of the downtown. Near it are attorneys’ offices, the public defender’s office and the former Elkhart County Jail, which is in the process of being demolished.
“First of all, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with the mayors of both Elkhart and Goshen and with the presidents of the chambers as well,” Yoder said. “They’re concerned about the economic impact of moving the courts out of the downtown areas.”
In his research, Yoder said he could not find any particular data or studies of what the economic impact of a courtroom is or of a courthouse in the downtown area.
“What was interesting and a new perspective to me is that a city somewhere in the United States challenged a county commissioners on this type of move and the courts noted that the cities approve the construction of Walmart and other large box stores on the edge of the town, which did impact the downtown area, and they did that without thinking twice. So, the city lost that lawsuit.
“What I’ve told both mayors, the county commissioners are anxious to sit down with the cities to look at what do we do with those spaces. And we’ll include the old county jail as well for the city of Goshen.”
He later added, “We’re looking forward to working with Goshen to look at what happens in that area that drives economic development that’s not based so much on criminal justice, but on other small business, small shops, retail — that type of business that will bring people downtown — professional offices. We’ll be doing that both with Elkhart and with Goshen.”
And the mayors, who feel they are playing catch up, are anxious to have that conversation.
GOSHEN
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said he just heard of the consolidation effort a couple of weeks ago and met up with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins.
“I wish I had been a part of the conversation earlier and got to work closer with the commissioners on this,” Stutsman said. “But I do applaud the commissioners, because once we approached them, they’ve been very open and willing to sit down with us and make sure that our concerns are heard as well.”
One of the hoops of consolidation was to get a bill passed through the Indiana Legislature that would allow the commissioners to have the court outside of the county seat. That bill, Senate Bill 187 authored by Sen. Blake Doriot, passed the senate Jan. 14 and then passed the house Tuesday. It has since returned to the senate without amendments.
Stutsman said he was not aware of the bill until recently.
“That was a little disappointing,” he said. “The reason the state law is there … is purely because the county seats are located in the centers of the counties. It’s a spot that everbody can get to with the least amount of travel.”
He said his ideal would be the courts stay where they are and utilize some of the money that would have been spent for the consolidation to upgrade the current facilities to do what they need to for security.
That said, the mayor wanted to point out that although he received a copy of the study done by PMSI, he has not yet had a chance to read it. So, he hasn’t seen all of the reasons why a consolidated courthouse is needed.
What he wants to ensure is that Goshen is at the table with the county for future discussions.
“We are the county seat,” he pointed out. “I would love to see the courts that are here stay here. I understand from an article that the Elkhart mayor’s pushing more to consolidate everything to Elkhart. That’s not how Goshen feels. We think the more this is spread out through the county the better it is for all the residents, for all the people you have to utilize the court system.”
He wants to make sure that for travel time for residents, businesses and police officers, “that we do this in a way that make sense for all those groups. So, centrally located makes sense. But with that comment I am not arguing that everything be consolidated to Goshen. I’m saying let’s figure out how to keep the courts that are in Elkhart in Elkhart and keep the courts that are in Goshen in Goshen. If, at the end of the day, they can’t do that, you know obviously we’re going to work with the commissioners and figure out the next steps.”
It’s the mayor’s opinion that the one thing all public officials are tasked with is how do they best represent their communities and offer their services. “And I know that’s what the county is looking into right now is a consolidated facility somewhere better for the county, better for the judges, better for the system and I think that’s the discussion I want to be part of.”
If the county is going to consolidate, Stutsman would like to see the county courthouse in Goshen continue to be utilized and kept up because it’s historic property and is a great value to the community and county.
“We want to be at the table to help with the best-case scenario solutions and just make sure at the end of the day we’re doing what’s best for our county,” he said.
Three courts call the Goshen courthouse home. It was built between 1868-70 and houses Circuit Court, the clerk’s office, Superior 3 and Superior 4. There is also one magistrate at the Goshen courthouse.
One of the six locations looked at by county officials was the old jail site in Goshen.
“We could build it there, but it limits future expansion,” Yoder said. “It was actually the most expensive site we could build and we were already maxing our budget, as far as proposed budget of what we could afford. So, we will most likely be somewhere in the Dunlap area.”
“We have a decision matrix that has several columns and several lines on it to help us guide this decision,” he said. “We’re down to two sites now … with a primary site that I think is going to work really well. Keep in mind public transportation access needs to happen and be available at those sites. Our judges are talking about some time in the future that the city courts may no longer be provided for and the county will have to provide that service. So, we’re also considering if you close Goshen and Elkhart city courts, we’re going to need something that’s centrally located in the county. And that Dunlap area along U.S. 33 is the best we can do.”
The Goshen courthouse is a “historic, beautiful building,” he said. “We are going to utilize that in some way. Maybe we take those offices that are at the Public Services Building (along U.S. 33 on the west side of the city) and move them to downtown Goshen.”
He added the county has some other consolidation they would like to do, “and I think that’s what we will see happen over time. Once we figure out how we’re going to pay for an $86 million courthouse, we’ll begin to look at how we renovate the courthouse in downtown Goshen; how we utilize that space in downtown Elkhart, and most likely to consolidate some of our offices. I think in downtown Goshen we’ll have opportunity for some new retail business space.”
ELKHART
Roberson likewise had just received the PMSI study summary Friday and had not had a chance to read it. However, he was quite firm that his preference is to keep the courts building in Elkhart.
“I understand when you reach a point that a building no longer fits a need,” Roberson said. “It sounds like it has happened with the Elkhart and Goshen buildings.”
But he’d like to see a different solution than consolidating and removing the courts from downtown Elkhart and Goshen.
“I believe it will have a tremendous impact on Elkhart,” he said.
The courts building, a former high school, is one of the most widely used buildings in Elkhart, the mayor said. It contains four of the county’s seven courts and also has three magistrates.
“Moving it will impact that tremendously,” he said. It’s in a central location in Elkhart, which allows the city’s nearly 53,000 residents a short distance to travel.
He added that to move the courts four miles from the center of a city that is seven miles long puts it on the edge of the city.
In addition to that, all of the court services located around the building will be impacted as well, as will the local restaurants and businesses.
Although residents can take transit services, it’s “not a silver bullet” and creates other problems. Suppose a person has a court case at 10:45 a.m. and transportation only runs at 8 a.m. and noon, he said.
Moving the courts building out of the downtown will have a negative impact all around, the mayor said.
He wants to see a solution that keeps the court building in downtown Elkhart.
WHY IT’S NEEDED
“Both buildings are old. Neither one of those buildings can be remodeled to meet the new standards by the Indiana Supreme Court for safety,” Yoder explained. “To give you an idea of what we’re facing now, the new consolidated courts building will actually have three separate areas for people. There will be an area for the public. There will be an area for inmates that are being brought to court for … hearings. And then there will be another entrance for staff and judges. Three separate, secure areas. We can’t even begin to do that at the courthouse here in downtown Goshen. So that’s the type of challenge we have.”
For the Goshen courthouse, some of the challenges include:
• Inconsistent climate control in the buildings
• Not all of the judges have private bathrooms in their chambers
• How inmates are transported into the courthouse and courtroom
• No space for additional courtrooms
• Inadequate space in general
For the county courts building in Elkhart, challenges include:
• The addition to the former high school and the former school portion do not fit well together. The ramp system that connects the two buildings and the slope of the ramps is beyond ADA standards.
• “A large exterior wall in one of the buildings was failing structurally, so I-beams were added to the exterior to shore up the default,” the report reads. “It is at best unsightly and doesn’t produce the solid, unshakeable look that a courthouse should provide for its community.”
• Inadequate space and a lack of room for expansion.
• Inadequate parking
He also added that all of the judges agree the consolidation is needed and they are looking at ways to improve efficiency in the court system.
“We’re excited about that,” Yoder said. “County Council knows this will be an expensive project, probably around $80 million. So, this is not a small thing. But the council understands we need to do this. The judges are in agreement we need to do this. Mayors are not so enthused yet, but they’ll come around,” he said.
SAVINGS
Yoder said that by consolidating, the county will be saving significant money in just the sheriff’s department alone. He saw one estimate that around $250,000 a year could be saved just from transporting inmates to one area instead of two.
The courts will also have video conferencing capabilities, so some of the initial hearings can be done in the judges’ chambers while the inmate remains at the correctional facility.
