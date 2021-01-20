NAPPANEE — Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said in his annual state of the city address Tuesday evening that despite hardships in 2020, Nappanee fared well.
“A year ago none of us could have anticipated the challenges that faced us this past year. The year 2020 was the start of a new decade and we anticipated a time of renewed optimism and economic progress. However, life threw us all a curveball. Instead of a year of anticipation and hope we experienced a year of uncertainty and disruption.”
He took the opportunity to thank all of those in the community who “rose to the challenge and put service above self.”
“To our doctors and nurses, we thank you for your dedication and commitment to the health and well being of our residents. To our first responders, thank you for risking your health and safety to serve and protect all of us. To our schools and teachers, thank you for your flexibility and willingness to adjust to changes that allowed education to continue,” Jenkins said. He also thanked the social service agencies for providing resources to the community and to the churches and volunteers for producing masks, delivering meals and providing prayer and encouragement.
Jenkins said despite challenges, Nappanee continued to maintain a strong cash reserve and the warnings of setbacks were less than anticipated. However, he said city officials realize there are anticipated shortfalls for 2022 and 2023 and will continue to protect resources as they prioritize capital improvements. He thanked Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight and his staff saying, “Due to Jeff’s diligence on some utility debt and dormant payroll accounts we were able to further improve our financial position.”
SOME SUCCESSES
The mayor said despite the pandemic they also celebrated some success in local business and mentioned the re-opening of Miller’s Orchard; Beacon Health breaking ground on a new clinic; and a few others. He added that there are positive signs of additional businesses coming to Nappanee.
He said that thanks to the help and research of local resident Ed Strohbehn they learned that Nappanee was the only Indiana community to receive a $1.4 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure Safety and Improvement grant.
Jenkins spoke about the continued improvements made downtown, including the current water main replacement program and Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s completion of upgrades to the downtown substation. The city of Nappanee’s Redevelopment Commission provided funding for renovations at 253 W. Market Street, which provided space for a community art studio.
The city government also added a human resources consultant, a building maintenance technician in the planning department and a mechanic in the park department. This year they anticipate expanding the fire and paramedic service with the addition of three new first responders.
The mayor mentioned the park department’s implementation of the master plan with the hope of completing the reconstruction of South Park in 2021, which will include an inclusive playground. The Mental Health Task force continues to meet and its next step is to focus on connecting residents to resources.
“Despite the obstacles we faced in 2020 with a global pandemic, racial tension and economic uncertainty, I continue to be optimistic about the future of Nappanee. I believe in the people, the families, the businesses and the churches of this great city,” he said.
“I am convinced that the hardships we have faced will only make us stronger. As I look back over the course of Nappanee’s past, I see many examples of circumstances, outside of our control, that attack our resolve and threaten to cripple our livelihood. Yet, time and again, we collectively get back on our feet and continue to press forward for the future of our community. I look forward to serving you and working alongside all of you in 2021. May God continue to bless Nappanee!”
In other business the council held a public hearing on the resolution for the tax phase-in for InTech Trailers and LFM. No one spoke about the issue. The council passed the resolution for a 10-year phase-in on real property and five years on the personal property.
