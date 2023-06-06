GOSHEN — During the final moments of the Goshen City Council meeting, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman took a moment to catch his breath.
“I’ve been coming to this room, after my first election season, a little over 16 years, and I’m going to miss it, and I’m going to happily not be here after this,” he said. “I know a lot of people find these meetings very boring, but watching the inner workings of the city and how our community works together has always been kind of exciting to me.”
Councilman Gilberto Pérez had motioned for adjournment, and Councilwoman Julia King seconded it, and like every meeting before, Stutsman grabbed the gavel to adjourn. Then he hesitated, and tears filled his eyes.
The room filled with applause in honor of the outbound mayor, who leaves city government for his new position as CEO of Lacasa on June 16. By the next council meeting, Gina Leichty will be officially seated as the city’s new mayor.
In addition to Stutsman’s final city council meeting, it was also youth adviser Karen Velazquez Valdes’ last meeting. She was replaced for the coming year by her younger sister, Jessica.
Other youth adviser transitions were Tyra Gichobi (Community Relations Committee) to Sara Lozano; Elizabeth Dilworth (Parks and Recreation) to Jennifer Olvera Morgado; Samara Cleveland (Shade Tree Board) to Antonio Perez; Briza Tayagua Delgado (Mayor’s Environmental Committee) to Skye Steury; and Lauren Grant (Goshen School Board) to Frida Luna Gallegas.
The council and mayor honored youth adviser Velazquez Valdes for her work with the city. Velazquez Valdes has also been interning in Stutsman’s office for the semester. In addition to honorary plaques given to each of the advisers, Velazquez Valdes was also given a Key to the City for her work with the city.
Velazquez Valdes, on behalf of youth advisers past and present, presented Stutsman with a plaque thanking him for his service.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items that came before the council included:
- Goshen City Common Council is working with Baker-Tilly to study wages and compensation among city employees in an effort to determine where its employees fall in the pay scale and if raises are needed. While the council is still in discussions about how they’ll raise wages and using what timeline, Stutsman said only seven city staff are currently below pay grade.
- The council held a public hearing for the annexation of College Avenue (C.R. 36). No members of the public spoke. The process is a continuation of the ongoing project with Brinkley RV.
- The council approved the yearly interlocal agreement with the City of Elkhart for Stormwater Education Programs. The cost is roughly $20,000 over a three-year period and supports water education programs at local schools and public events. Funds come from the stormwater fund.