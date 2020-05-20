ELKHART — Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson will host a town hall from 6 to 7 tonight.
The focus will be on education and guests will be Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thalheimer and Elkhart Public Library Director Lisa Guedea Carreño. After their talks, the public is invited to ask questions.
Those interested can watch the town hall live on the City of Elkhart Facebook page, or via the WebEx link below.
Here's how to join.
Event Name: Mayor Roberson's Town Hall 5-20-2020
Join by web: coei.webex.com
Event number: 471 652 208
Event password: cityhall
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0001
Event address for attendees: https://coei.webex.com/coei/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4f5f440e33aeaded12e184070ca0c382
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.