NAPPANEE — Mayor Phil Jenkins praised city employees at Monday’s City Council meeting and thanked residents for their help and patience after the city endured heavy storm damage a week ago.
“I want to thank the street department crews and all city employees who worked overtime helping out in the storm. I also want to thank the citizens too for getting stuff to the curb right away. One thing we do well is (storm) clean-up,” Jenkins said.
The mayor said one section of the west side of town north of Park Drive was without power until Thursday evening and he thanked those residents for their patience as city officials worked with Northern Indiana Public Service Company to resolve the issue. Jenkins said city officials were in contact with NIPSCO throughout the outage and said NIPSCO had about 90,000 customers without power throughout the area.
“I know it’s tough going through that without power,” he said.
AMENDMENT
Craig Buche, Nappanee Redevelopment Commission attorney, and Jeff Kitson, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and Redevelopment Commission, were both present virtually. Buche said they were seeking an amendment to the consolidated Tax Increment Financing district, removing two properties at 151 and 155 S. Locke St.
Buche said one of the properties was acquired by the Redevelopment Commission and the other may be acquired by the city with plans to demolish the buildings. Buche said that from a redevelopment standpoint, removing the buildings is an economic detriment to the TIF district. He said existing improvements and values are part of the assessed value when the TIF started, and stays with the TIF district from its beginning to its conclusion.
He said that when the improvements are removed, the assessed value is improved, affecting the TIF reducing the assessed value and reducing the assessment that can be collected. The amendment removes the two parcels but doesn’t change the original plan, economic development or cost.
Buche told the council the Plan Commission approved the plan last week and they have an order from them saying it is consistent with the development plan for downtown.
The council approved the order by the Plan Commission and approved the resolution amending the consolidated TIF district.
Buche said the process starts with the Redevelopment Commission, then goes to the Plan Commission and City Council and will now go back to the Redevelopment Commission for a public hearing.
After the meeting, Jenkins said the former FCDC building at 151 S. Locke St. was part of the Vision 2020 plan with the thoughts of making a municipal parking lot on that site. Jenkins said that may still happen or they may utilize the sites for municipal services and are awaiting the results of a study.
REIMBURSEMENT RECEIVED
Clerk-Treasurer Jeff Knight informed the council that he received a reimbursement of $440,000 from the State Revolving Fund for the water infrastructure service line project from 2018.
Knight explained after the meeting that invoices for the project should have been sent to SRF for them to send to the bond agent to issue payment. He said those invoices shouldn’t have been paid “out of pocket.” When the mayor and Knight discovered the major discrepancies in the balance, they went over everything with Commonwealth and pulled out all the invoices that were paid out of city funds instead of being sent to SRF. Knight asked SRF to reimburse the city since the invoices were already paid and had to send them all the copies of the invoices.
Knight also informed the council that he sent in an additional $300,000 for reimbursement and there will be another round of about $300,000 in the future to be reimbursed.
In other business, council:
• Approved the second quarter EMS write-offs of $20,970. Knight said this was a typical amount.
• Heard the water and wastewater utilities sustained storm damage. Water & Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said the water utility sustained electrical damage and the roof over a wastewater sludge drying area peeled away. There were also shingles missing from another utility building. Gerber said he was meeting with an insurance adjustor Tuesday.
• Heard the first reading of the 2021 budget will be Sept. 8.
