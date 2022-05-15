GOSHEN — It was a beautiful morning for a bike ride in downtown Goshen Saturday as Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman helped kick off National Bike to Work Week with his annual community Bike to Work Week Bike Ride.
In addition to the annual bike ride, community members were also encouraged to head over to Powerhouse Park along the millrace for the city’s Backyard Bike-In event. Running from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the event featured live music, food trucks and family activities to help celebrate National Bike to Work Week.
Running from May 16-22, Bike to Work Week is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more people to give biking a try. According to the National Bike League, 40% of all trips in the U.S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get around.
“So, this is the Backyard Bike-In with the mayor,” said Tanya Heyde, superintendent of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department. “Earlier this morning, Mayor Stutsman kicked off the event with his annual bike ride for Bike to Work Week, which begins this coming Monday. And that’s all about promoting people to use different means of transportation.
“We also have Connect in Elkhart County information here, which is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County," Heyde added. "They have a countywide plan that they’re putting together, and we are here collecting feedback from the community, and also helping to spread the word about that.
“Then we also have some other local bike shops here that are participating, MACOG is here getting some information out to the community about some of their transportation plans, and then of course, we have some live music happening, we have a food vendor, and some life-size family lawn games. So, yeah, a perfect day for a great event.”
While the annual downtown bike ride has been happening for years, Heyde noted that this is the first year the park department has decided to host the Backyard Bike-In event following the community bike ride.
“This is the first year that the park department has put on an event like this, and incorporated that ride over to this event,” Heyde said. “And the reason for that is, we just have all of these different initiatives happening around Elkhart County.”
Attendees of Saturday’s community bike ride also got their first real look at a new biking initiative in downtown Goshen, the Lincoln Avenue Cycle Track, which was first announced back in April of 2021.
“The city was excited to be able incorporate a temporary setup of the Lincoln Avenue Cycle Track into the mayor’s bike ride this morning,” Heyde said. “And even after the ride, it will also be there for the community to go out and take a ride down it, or look at it, and just kind of see how that looks and feels in the community.
“The cycle track is set up, temporarily, from Fifth Street to Ninth Street on the south side of the road, and it does offer two-way bicycle traffic. So, definitely go out and check that out. We’re looking for public feedback on that.”
Heyde noted that the temporary track is just one phase of the overall cycle track project, which as proposed could eventually stretch all the way from Ninth Street to Indiana Avenue.
“So, this is a planned project for the Engineering Department,” Heyde said. “I think that this is just kind of the community feedback phase of the project.”