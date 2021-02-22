GOSHEN — A Goshen police officer has been charged with two level 6 felony counts involving a domestic battery incident.
Officer Joshua A. Owens, was expected to be arrested on charges of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Mayor Jeremy Stutsman. The mayor added that at the next Board of Works and Public Safety meeting March 1, Owens is expected to be suspended without pay.
Details of the charges were not available Monday. According to limited court documents the charges date to Nov. 14, 2020. Indiana State Police is the investigating agency. A special prosecutor, Bruce Embrey, of Carmel, has been assigned to the case in Elkhart Superior Court 1.
Goshen News records show Owens, of Goshen, joined the police department as a reserve officer Aug. 11, 2014.
“I am proud of my chief (Jose Miller) bringing this to me immediately today when he learned one of our officers was charged with a criminal offense,” Stutsman said Monday.
The mayor added, “Obviously we need to find out how the court case is settled, but we have no room on our department for these types of actions. When I heard about this, I was shocked and very disappointed.”
